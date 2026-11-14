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🐶 Friendly Pine Bluff Dogs Waiting for Loving Homes
Pine Bluff has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Pine Bluff Animal Control and could be your new best friend.
Connor
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Connor is a handsome black Lab mix with a classic, easygoing look. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, walks, and love.
👉 Meet Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky Road
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Rocky Road is a small mixed-breed puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s young, so he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll grow up with your family from the very start.
👉 Meet Rocky Road and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wren
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Wren is a striking brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier. As an adult female, she’s ready to bond closely with her people and enjoy a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Girl
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Baby Girl is a young Boxer mix with a pretty brown, chocolate, and white coat. She’s at a great age to learn manners, go on adventures, and grow into a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indigo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Indigo is a cream-colored Pit Bull Terrier with a soft, unique look. As an adult, she’s ready to move from the shelter into a calm, caring home where she can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Liberty
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 543-5135
Liberty is a brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a strong, beautiful build. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a family to give her structure, love, and a comfy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pine Bluff, AR, please consider visiting Pine Bluff Animal Control or calling (870) 543-5135 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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