Pine Bluff has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Pine Bluff Animal Control and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Connor is a handsome black Lab mix with a classic, easygoing look. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, walks, and love.

👉 Meet Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Rocky Road is a small mixed-breed puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s young, so he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll grow up with your family from the very start.

👉 Meet Rocky Road and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Wren is a striking brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier. As an adult female, she’s ready to bond closely with her people and enjoy a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Baby Girl is a young Boxer mix with a pretty brown, chocolate, and white coat. She’s at a great age to learn manners, go on adventures, and grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Indigo is a cream-colored Pit Bull Terrier with a soft, unique look. As an adult, she’s ready to move from the shelter into a calm, caring home where she can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Shelter: Pine Bluff Animal Control

Phone: (870) 543-5135

Liberty is a brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a strong, beautiful build. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a family to give her structure, love, and a comfy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pine Bluff, AR, please consider visiting Pine Bluff Animal Control or calling (870) 543-5135 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.