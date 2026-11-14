Pine Bluff’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.75/hr

Work in Sonoco’s tube and core division, keeping the line running safely and smoothly. This role is fast-paced, includes overtime when needed, and is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of manufacturing/warehouse experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like staying busy. Sonoco offers a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Alternate apply link for the same role: Production Worker – Sonoco (Indeed)

Employer: Vestis

Vestis Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a small team in an industrial laundry plant, making sure production runs safely and on time. You’ll oversee daily workflow, train staff, and help improve processes in a loud, fast-moving environment where lifting up to 50 lbs and working around machinery is part of the job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.