Pine Bluff Animal Control will bring five adoptable pets — Bruno, Prim, MJ, Marquez, and Monroe — to the Bark ’N Paws Rescue Pet Fair at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds – Hall of Industry on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The first 20 visitors to the Pine Bluff Animal Control booth will receive a free dog toy. Residents can meet the animals, consider adoption, and learn more about local shelter pets at the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pine Bluff Animal Control