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🏥 Pine Bluff AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
Pine Bluff’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to care for patients or support a medical team, there are several solid options open right now.
Registered Nurse – 3CW Neuro, Nights (7P–7A)
- Employer: Jefferson Regional (via jobply)
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Type: Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform)
- Shift: Nights, 7P–7A, weekends and holidays required
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, career growth
Neuro unit role caring for an assigned caseload of patients, delegating to staff, and working closely with physicians. Great fit if you have acute care experience and want strong benefits and room to grow.
Registered Nurse – 2NW Women’s Center, FT Days (7A–7P)
- Employer: Jefferson Regional (via jobply)
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Type: Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform)
- Shift: Days, 7A–7P, weekends and holidays required
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, career growth
Work in the Women’s Center providing direct and indirect patient care, collaborating with the care team, and supporting patients and families. Ideal if you enjoy women’s health and want a stable day-shift schedule.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Type: Travel, Allied Health
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, 13-week contract starting 11/23/2026
- Compensation: $2,327 per week (includes taxable + stipend; may differ for local candidates)
Travel ultrasound role with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good option if you like variety, solid weekly pay, and working with a well-rated travel agency.
Patient Screening Technician
- Employer: Hall Eyecare Associates
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR (in person)
- Type: Full-time, about 38 hours/week
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training
Front-line role greeting patients, updating electronic records, verifying insurance, and supporting multiple doctors in a busy eye clinic. Great for someone organized with strong customer service skills; optical experience is a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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