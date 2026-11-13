Pine Bluff’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to care for patients or support a medical team, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Jefferson Regional (via jobply )

Jefferson Regional (via ) Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform)

Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform) Shift: Nights, 7P–7A , weekends and holidays required

, weekends and holidays required Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, career growth

Neuro unit role caring for an assigned caseload of patients, delegating to staff, and working closely with physicians. Great fit if you have acute care experience and want strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Jefferson Regional (via jobply )

Jefferson Regional (via ) Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform)

Full-time hospital RN (listed via internship platform) Shift: Days, 7A–7P , weekends and holidays required

, weekends and holidays required Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, career growth

Work in the Women’s Center providing direct and indirect patient care, collaborating with the care team, and supporting patients and families. Ideal if you enjoy women’s health and want a stable day-shift schedule.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Travel, Allied Health

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts , 13-week contract starting 11/23/2026

, 13-week contract starting Compensation: $2,327 per week (includes taxable + stipend; may differ for local candidates)

Travel ultrasound role with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good option if you like variety, solid weekly pay, and working with a well-rated travel agency.

Employer: Hall Eyecare Associates

Location: Pine Bluff, AR (in person)

Type: Full-time , about 38 hours/week

, about Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training

Front-line role greeting patients, updating electronic records, verifying insurance, and supporting multiple doctors in a busy eye clinic. Great for someone organized with strong customer service skills; optical experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.