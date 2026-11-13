Pine Bluff’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid production roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours.

Below are several manufacturing and production jobs hiring in Pine Bluff, Arkansas right now.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Vestis Corporation Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a physical, team-based role in an industrial laundry facility. You’ll move carts and slings, sort and count items, and help keep the wash floor running safely and smoothly.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: CMI (Central Moloney)

Location: Pine Bluff, AR (Transformers AR plant)

Pine Bluff, AR (Transformers AR plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and run power winding machines to build transformer coils, read blueprints and specs, and do quality checks. Multiple shifts are available (most new hires start on 2nd shift), and the company offers company-paid medical and dental, 401(k) options, and clear training and growth paths.

Employer: Flint Group

Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, AR Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office/plant support)

Not listed (appears to be full-time office/plant support) Salary: Not listed

This role is more planning than lifting: you’ll schedule orders, plan finished goods and shipping, and work closely with customer service, sales, and production. Strong Excel/Google Sheets skills and comfort with numbers and a fast pace are key.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.