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🏗️ Pine Bluff AR Engineering: Multiple Local Openings
Pine Bluff has some solid engineering roles right now, especially if you like heavy industry and hands-on problem solving. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.
Mechanical Engineer – Distribution Transformers
- Employer: CMI (Central Moloney)
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll own the mechanical design and development of distribution transformers, from tanks and cooling systems to lifting features and frames. This role is great if you have 5+ years in sheet metal and welded fabrication design, are comfortable with CAD/3D models, and like working closely with manufacturing, test, and quality. Medical, Dental, Life, 401(k), and Vacation Pay are included.
Mechanical Engineers – Sheet Metal & Welded Fabrications
- Employer: CMI (Central Moloney)
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR / U.S. & Canada (full-time, exempt)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
This is a broader mechanical engineering role focused on designing and improving transformer parts and assemblies. Ideal if you like taking designs from concept to the factory floor, solving real manufacturing issues, and using CAD tools daily. Benefits include Medical, Dental, Life, 401(k), and Vacation Pay.
Process Manager – Power & Recovery
- Employer: Suzano International
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("attractive compensation and benefits" noted)
Lead Evaporator & Recovery operations for a major pulp and paper player, covering steam and power generation, energy and chemical recovery, and water treatment. You’ll manage a team of 11–14, drive process optimization and safety, and support big mill projects. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/HRA, FSAs, disability, and more).
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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