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📣 Pine Bluff Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pine Bluff has a few solid sales and banking roles right now, especially if you like working with people and growing long-term accounts.
Sales Account Manager
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Salary: About $58,000/year
- Type: Full-time
You’ll manage a set list of stores and restaurants, sell in Coca-Cola products and displays, and grow revenue in your territory. This is a field role (mostly out visiting customers), with clear career paths, strong benefits, and lots of independence if you enjoy outside sales.
Relationship Banker I
- Employer: Simmons Bank
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
This role blends sales and service: you’ll help customers open accounts, handle everyday banking needs, and recommend products that fit their goals. Good fit if you like face-to-face customer work, hitting goals, and growing in the banking world (NMLS registration required or obtained after hire).
(Also listed on Indeed here: Relationship Banker I – Simmons Bank)
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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