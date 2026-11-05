undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pine Bluff
10-month-old dog Ada available for adoption
5 days ago
Pine Bluff Animal Control is offering Ada, a 10-month-old medium mixed-breed female dog, for adoption. She is described as gentle, sweet, friendly, very polite, and is heartworm negative. Ada is currently living in a shelter kennel and is ready to meet potential adopters at Pine Bluff Animal Control.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pine Bluff Animal Control
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.