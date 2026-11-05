🏭 Pine Bluff Manufacturing: Multiple Quality & Production Roles

Pine Bluff’s making things happen right now—food, auto, and cannabis production are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the food safety and quality team on second shift in a busy meat processing plant. You’ll coordinate FSQA techs, train staff, review records, and handle nonconformance issues while working directly with beef, poultry, and pork products.

Good if you: have 1+ year FSQA experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, handle cold/hot, wet environments, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and education support.

Employer: Good Day Farm

Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in cannabis packaging, focused on hands-on work like labeling, weighing, grinding, filling, and final packaging. You’ll keep the work area clean and compliant and follow safety rules.

Good if you: have a high school diploma, can lift up to 30 lbs, sit or stand for long periods, are 21+, and can get a state medical marijuana badge and pass a background check. Nice option if you want a clear path to grow in the cannabis industry.

Employer: Austin Allen Company – Professional Recruitment (recruiting for an automotive client)

(recruiting for an automotive client) Location: Pine Bluff, AR area (Southern USA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 + benefits & paid relocation

Support automotive manufacturing quality with a focus on zero defects. You’ll handle new product qualifications, APQP, root cause analysis, corrective actions, and process improvement using tools like 5 Why, 8D, QS-9000, TS-16949.

Good if you: have a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 2+ years in automotive quality, and are comfortable with MS Office and QA software. Includes paid relocation if you’re moving into the Southern US.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t widely posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.