🤝 Pine Bluff Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pine Bluff has some solid helping-profession jobs right now, especially if you like direct work with families and people in recovery.

Employer: CrossHope

CrossHope Location: Pine Bluff, AR (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision

Outpatient role providing individual and group therapy for adults with substance use and mental health needs. You’ll do assessments, treatment plans, and connect clients with housing, benefits, and other community resources.

Employer: Community Services Office of Hot Springs/Garland County (Head Start)

Location: Pine Bluff, AR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $19.23/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, parental leave, EAP, professional development

Work closely with Head Start families on goals, resources, and crisis support while keeping kids safe and engaged. Good fit if you enjoy home visits, parent engagement, and helping families connect with services.

Employer: CrossHope

CrossHope Location: Pine Bluff, AR (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000–$73,000/year (based on license and experience)

(based on license and experience) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, mentoring and professional growth

Lead substance use treatment groups and individual sessions for adults in an outpatient setting. Ideal if you hold an Arkansas LADAC plus an independent license (LPC, LCSW, or LMFT) and want to focus on recovery work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.