🏥 Pine Bluff AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $70K–$160K

Pine Bluff’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from outpatient mental health to long‑term care. If you’re licensed in Arkansas and ready for a stable role, these are worth a look.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: Pine Bluff, AR (long‑term care facilities)

(long‑term care facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year

Provide on‑site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care settings. Great fit if you value longer-term patient relationships, elder care, and a collaborative team, with full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, malpractice coverage, and more).

Employer: CrossHope

CrossHope Location: Pine Bluff, AR (on site)

(on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 per year (DOE)

Outpatient role focused on families in addiction and mental health treatment—mix of family, couples, individual, and group work. Comes with medical, dental, and vision benefits and the chance to be part of clients’ recovery journeys.

Employer: CrossHope

CrossHope Location: Pine Bluff, AR (on site)

(on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 per year (DOE)

Join an outpatient addiction and mental health team providing individual and group counseling, assessments, and treatment planning. Ideal if you like structured clinical work with adults and want steady hours plus medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Employer: Wellpath

Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the mental health program for an underserved population—mix of clinical work and leadership, supervising mental health staff and shaping services. Includes broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, wellness perks, tuition help) in a mission‑driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.