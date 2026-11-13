📅 Weekly Create Club for Kids & Families

Do your kids love crafts, LEGOs, and fun experiments? Check out Create Club, a weekly, hands-on program at the Pima County Public Library.

It’s designed for kids, tweens, and families to explore their creativity together. All supplies are provided, so you can just show up and join in. Some activities may get a little messy, so plan outfits accordingly.

This is a recurring weekly event; check the Pima County Public Library events calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location for each session.