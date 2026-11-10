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Pima County

📢 Walk-in one-on-one tech help at the library

5 days ago
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📢 One-on-one tech help with library resources

Need a little extra help with technology? Drop by the Pima County Public Library for one-on-one Library Resource Tech Help.

Staff can help you with:

  • Using eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music from the library
  • Computer basics (Windows)
  • Email and internet basics
  • Job help like resumes, online applications, and job searching
  • Mouse and typing tutorials
  • Other library digital resources

This is a walk-in serviceno advance registration required.

The library is open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. Just stop by during open hours and ask for tech help.

More Info: One-on-One Library Resource Tech Help | Pima Count...

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