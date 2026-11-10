📢 Walk-in one-on-one tech help at the library

📢 One-on-one tech help with library resources

Need a little extra help with technology? Drop by the Pima County Public Library for one-on-one Library Resource Tech Help.

Staff can help you with:

Using eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music from the library

from the library Computer basics (Windows)

Email and internet basics

basics Job help like resumes, online applications, and job searching

like resumes, online applications, and job searching Mouse and typing tutorials

tutorials Other library digital resources

This is a walk-in service — no advance registration required.

The library is open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. Just stop by during open hours and ask for tech help.