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Pima County
📢 Walk-in one-on-one tech help at the library
5 days ago
📢 One-on-one tech help with library resources
Need a little extra help with technology? Drop by the Pima County Public Library for one-on-one Library Resource Tech Help.
Staff can help you with:
- Using eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music from the library
- Computer basics (Windows)
- Email and internet basics
- Job help like resumes, online applications, and job searching
- Mouse and typing tutorials
- Other library digital resources
This is a walk-in service — no advance registration required.
The library is open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. Just stop by during open hours and ask for tech help.
More Info: One-on-One Library Resource Tech Help | Pima Count...
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