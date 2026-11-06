📅 Free bike repair clinic for ages 11–18 at Flowing Library

📅 Free bike repair day at the library

Bring your bike to the Flowing Library for a free bike repair clinic and basic tune-up. You’ll also learn simple maintenance tips so you can take better care of your bike in the future.

Date: November 5, 2026

Time: Library is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event (clinic happens during that day)

Library is on the day of the event (clinic happens during that day) Where: Flowing Library (Pima County Public Library system)

The clinic is intended for youth ages 11–18, but families and young adults who need bike repair help are also welcome to stop by.

Presented by Living Streets Alliance.