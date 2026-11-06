undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pima County
📅 Free bike repair clinic for ages 11–18 at Flowing Library
9 days ago
📅 Free bike repair day at the library
Bring your bike to the Flowing Library for a free bike repair clinic and basic tune-up. You’ll also learn simple maintenance tips so you can take better care of your bike in the future.
- Date: November 5, 2026
- Time: Library is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event (clinic happens during that day)
- Where: Flowing Library (Pima County Public Library system)
The clinic is intended for youth ages 11–18, but families and young adults who need bike repair help are also welcome to stop by.
Presented by Living Streets Alliance.
More Info: Free Bike Repair Clinic | Pima County Public Libra...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.