📅 Free play for ages 0–5 before Family Storytime

📅 Free play time for little ones (ages 0–5) happens at the Pima County Public Library on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month.

Drop in between 9:00–9:45am for unstructured play. The library will provide toys and sensory activities that help kids have fun, be creative, solve problems, and practice working with others.

This program is designed for young children and their caregivers. It’s also a nice way to meet other adults with little ones.

Free play happens right before Family Storytime, so you’re welcome to stay and enjoy Storytime afterward. The library is open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event.