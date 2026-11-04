📢 Small-group class: Learn Pima Library’s digital tools

📅 Learn to Use Pima Library’s Online Resources

Curious about what you can do with the Pima County Public Library’s online tools? This Digital Literacy: Intro to E-Library Resources class will give you a tour of many of the library’s digital services.

You’ll see how to:

Explore your family genealogy

Find legal forms

Get book recommendations

Read the New York Times

Start a new language

Discover hobbies and crafting ideas

Research new cars or use auto repair guides

The class is limited to 10 participants and registration is required. As of now, 9 seats remain. Laptops and computer accessories will be provided, so you don’t need to bring your own.

The event takes place at a Pima County Public Library location that’s open from 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. Be sure to sign up online through the library’s event page to save your spot.