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📢 Small-group class: Learn Pima Library’s digital tools
📅 Learn to Use Pima Library’s Online Resources
Curious about what you can do with the Pima County Public Library’s online tools? This Digital Literacy: Intro to E-Library Resources class will give you a tour of many of the library’s digital services.
You’ll see how to:
- Explore your family genealogy
- Find legal forms
- Get book recommendations
- Read the New York Times
- Start a new language
- Discover hobbies and crafting ideas
- Research new cars or use auto repair guides
The class is limited to 10 participants and registration is required. As of now, 9 seats remain. Laptops and computer accessories will be provided, so you don’t need to bring your own.
The event takes place at a Pima County Public Library location that’s open from 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. Be sure to sign up online through the library’s event page to save your spot.
More Info: Digital Literacy: Intro to E-Library Resources | P...
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