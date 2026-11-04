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Pima County
📅 Bilingual Babytime for babies up to 18 months (limit 24)
2 days ago
📅 Bilingual Babytime for babies up to 18 months
Bring your little one to the Pima County Public Library for Bilingual Babytime / Tiempo para los Bebés Bilingüe.
Babies and caregivers will enjoy:
- Short, engaging stories and songs in English and Spanish
- About 25 minutes of storytime, designed just for babies up to 18 months
- A short stay-and-play time afterward to meet other families
This program is first-come, first-served with a limit of 24 patrons. Please arrive up to 30 minutes before the program starts to get a spot.
Es una actividad bilingüe en inglés y español, perfecta para compartir tiempo con tu bebé en un ambiente divertido y de confianza.
More Info: Bilingual Babytime! / ¡Tiempo para los Bebes! Bili...
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