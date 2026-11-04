📅 Bilingual Babytime for babies up to 18 months (limit 24)

📅 Bilingual Babytime for babies up to 18 months

Bring your little one to the Pima County Public Library for Bilingual Babytime / Tiempo para los Bebés Bilingüe.

Babies and caregivers will enjoy:

Short, engaging stories and songs in English and Spanish

in English and Spanish About 25 minutes of storytime, designed just for babies up to 18 months

of storytime, designed just for babies A short stay-and-play time afterward to meet other families

This program is first-come, first-served with a limit of 24 patrons. Please arrive up to 30 minutes before the program starts to get a spot.

Es una actividad bilingüe en inglés y español, perfecta para compartir tiempo con tu bebé en un ambiente divertido y de confianza.