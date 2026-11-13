Pikeville’s beauty scene is busy right now—Ulta Beauty is hiring across the store and salon. If you like helping people feel their best, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pikeville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance. This role is great if you love prestige brands, doing mini makeovers, and hitting sales goals while keeping the beauty area stocked and spotless.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pikeville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store salon doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more. You’ll need a cosmetology license and a passion for building a loyal guest list and growing your book.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pikeville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping guests find products, ringing up purchases, and keeping shelves full and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, learning new products, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pikeville, KY

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Short-term role for the busy season, doing many of the same tasks as a Beauty Advisor. Nice option if you want extra hours for a few months without a long-term commitment.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.