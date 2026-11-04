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🔧 Pikeville, KY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pikeville has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running well.
Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in Pikeville, KY that you can scan and apply to fast.
Custodial Services Worker – University of Pikeville Facilities
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Pikeville, KY (University of Pikeville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep campus buildings clean, safe, and welcoming for students and staff. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow safety rules, and like a steady routine with room to grow in facilities work.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: University of Pikeville
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Hands-on role doing minor plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and grounds work across campus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 403(b) retirement, tuition waivers, paid leave, and generous holidays for experienced maintenance pros with a valid Kentucky driver’s license.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1505
- Location: 254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY 41501
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
- Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing
Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Offers access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.