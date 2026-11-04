🔧 Pikeville, KY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pikeville has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running well.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in Pikeville, KY that you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Pikeville, KY (University of Pikeville)

Pikeville, KY (University of Pikeville) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep campus buildings clean, safe, and welcoming for students and staff. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow safety rules, and like a steady routine with room to grow in facilities work.

Employer: University of Pikeville

Location: Pikeville, KY

Pikeville, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role doing minor plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and grounds work across campus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 403(b) retirement, tuition waivers, paid leave, and generous holidays for experienced maintenance pros with a valid Kentucky driver’s license.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1505

Location: 254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY 41501

254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Type: Temporary

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour , plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Offers access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.