Four tiny survivors in Pikesville, MD are ready to leave their rough start behind and join loving homes. All are part of the same rescued litter and are being cared for by Needs Must Cats, a local rescue that usually adopts within about 45 minutes of Pikesville.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Needs Must Cats (Pikesville, MD)

(Pikesville, MD) Notes: Eadwig and his siblings were found in a box in the road as very young kittens, sick and starving, and have been lovingly nursed back to health.

👉 Meet Eadwig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Needs Must Cats (Pikesville, MD)

(Pikesville, MD) Notes: Æthelred ("Red") is one of six siblings rescued together after being left in a box with severe eye and upper respiratory infections.

👉 Meet Æthelred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Gray (blue-gray markings)

White/Gray (blue-gray markings) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Needs Must Cats (Pikesville, MD)

(Pikesville, MD) Notes: Cenwulf ("Wulf") is another of the rescued litter, saved with his siblings after being abandoned very young and ill.

👉 Meet Cenwulf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Needs Must Cats (Pikesville, MD)

(Pikesville, MD) Notes: Oswine is part of the same brave little group of six kittens, all rescued together and now ready for safe, indoor homes.

👉 Meet Oswine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re within about 45 minutes of Pikesville and ready to add a kitten to your family, please reach out to Needs Must Cats through the Adoptapet links above and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.