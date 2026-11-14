Pikesville is busy with hotel guests again, and that means steady work for people who like fixing things and staying active. If you’ve got basic maintenance skills and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts

OTH Hotels Resorts Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping hotel guest rooms, public areas, and back-of-house spaces in good shape. You’ll handle basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and appliance repairs, plus preventive maintenance, with a focus on quick response and guest comfort. Expect a physical job with varied shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton / OTH Hotels Resorts

Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Part-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the full-time role, but with part-time hours at a branded hotel. You’ll support room and facility repairs, respond to guest requests, and help keep HVAC, lighting, plumbing, and mechanical systems running safely. Good fit if you want hotel maintenance work without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts

Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Part-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Another part-time maintenance option with the same core duties: routine repairs, preventive checks, and quick response to issues across the property. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years of maintenance or handyman experience and want flexible hours in a hotel setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.