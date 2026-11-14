undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Pikesville Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Hotel Roles Open Now
Pikesville is busy with hotel guests again, and that means steady work for people who like fixing things and staying active. If you’ve got basic maintenance skills and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts
- Location: Pikesville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping hotel guest rooms, public areas, and back-of-house spaces in good shape. You’ll handle basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and appliance repairs, plus preventive maintenance, with a focus on quick response and guest comfort. Expect a physical job with varied shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Maintenance Technician (Part-Time) – DoubleTree by Hilton
- Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton / OTH Hotels Resorts
- Location: Pikesville, MD
- Type: Part-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Similar duties as the full-time role, but with part-time hours at a branded hotel. You’ll support room and facility repairs, respond to guest requests, and help keep HVAC, lighting, plumbing, and mechanical systems running safely. Good fit if you want hotel maintenance work without a full 40-hour week.
Maintenance Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts
- Location: Pikesville, MD
- Type: Part-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Another part-time maintenance option with the same core duties: routine repairs, preventive checks, and quick response to issues across the property. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years of maintenance or handyman experience and want flexible hours in a hotel setting.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.