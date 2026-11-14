undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pikesville
🏥 Pikesville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
2 days ago
Pikesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to experienced clinical roles. If you’re looking to grow your skills or change settings, these local openings are worth a look.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon/Evening
- Employer: Children’s Specialized ABA
- Location: Pikesville, MD (in-home within ~30-mile radius)
- Type: Part-time, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM
- Pay: $20–$30/hour
- Work 1:1 with kids with autism, helping with communication, social, and daily living skills. Paid RBT training, exam costs covered, premium pay after 5 PM, paid drive time, and clear paths to advance make this great if you want to build a long-term career in ABA.
Phlebotomist II – 1st Shift (Contract)
- Employer: Pride Health (supporting a client facility)
- Location: Pikesville, MD 21208
- Type: Full-time, local contract, 4+ months with possible extension/conversion
- Schedule: Mon 11 AM–7 PM; Tue–Fri 9 AM–5 PM
- Pay: $24–$26/hour
- Handle venipuncture plus pediatric, geriatric, and capillary draws, and prep specimens for testing. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ phlebotomy experience and want steady daytime hours with potential to stay on longer.
Delegating RN – Full-Time (Springhouse Pikesville)
- Employer: Arden Courts
- Location: Pikesville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead and coordinate resident care, manage clinical oversight, and ensure standards are met in this senior living community. Role comes with benefits starting right away, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday premium pay, uniforms, and employee discounts; must have a current RN license and Delegating Nurse education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule or unit can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.