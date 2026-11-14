Pikesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to experienced clinical roles. If you’re looking to grow your skills or change settings, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Children’s Specialized ABA

Children’s Specialized ABA Location: Pikesville, MD (in-home within ~30-mile radius)

(in-home within ~30-mile radius) Type: Part-time , 4:00 PM–8:00 PM

, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM Pay: $20–$30/hour

Work 1:1 with kids with autism, helping with communication, social, and daily living skills. Paid RBT training, exam costs covered, premium pay after 5 PM, paid drive time, and clear paths to advance make this great if you want to build a long-term career in ABA.

Employer: Pride Health (supporting a client facility)

Pride Health (supporting a client facility) Location: Pikesville, MD 21208

Type: Full-time, local contract , 4+ months with possible extension/conversion

, with possible extension/conversion Schedule: Mon 11 AM–7 PM; Tue–Fri 9 AM–5 PM

Pay: $24–$26/hour

Handle venipuncture plus pediatric, geriatric, and capillary draws, and prep specimens for testing. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ phlebotomy experience and want steady daytime hours with potential to stay on longer.

Employer: Arden Courts

Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead and coordinate resident care, manage clinical oversight, and ensure standards are met in this senior living community. Role comes with benefits starting right away, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday premium pay, uniforms, and employee discounts; must have a current RN license and Delegating Nurse education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule or unit can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.