🍽️ Pikesville Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pikesville’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, free or discounted meals, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.65–$19.64/hour + digital tips

Lead the front of house, keep the line running smooth, and make sure guests have a great experience. Comes with tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and clear paths to management.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.35–$18.19/hour + digital tips

Run the back of house, cook and prep, and keep the kitchen clean and safe while training future leaders. Good fit if you like cooking, staying busy on your feet, and want benefits plus growth into higher roles.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + tips

Rotate through all stations, from grill to register, in a fast-growing burger spot. Offers weekly pay, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO, and a busy, team-focused vibe.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Pikesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.10–$21.40/hour

Prepare and serve meals for senior residents in a calmer, steady setting instead of a typical restaurant rush. Includes medical/dental/vision, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and quick-pay options after shifts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.