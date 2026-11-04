🏛️ Pike County meeting: staffing, salaries, roads & housing aid

🏛️ The Pike County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pike County Administration Building, 506 Broad Street, Milford.

They plan to approve the day’s agenda and minutes from the October 21 and October 28, 2026 meetings. They will also consider paying county bills, including $449,953.16 from the General Fund, $3,950.00 from the Act 13 Transportation Fund, $2,950.00 from the Election Fund, $24,227.00 from the Gypsy Moth Fund, and $132,981.25 from the Debt Service Fund.

Staffing and pay changes

Several personnel moves are on the agenda:

Increase Lisa Dolci (Conservation District) from 32 to 40 hours/week , retroactive to September 26, 2025 .

(Conservation District) from , retroactive to . Hire Yelitza Vargas as full‑time Transportation Dispatcher , 40 hours/week , retroactive to November 1, 2026 , with benefits after 90 days .

as full‑time , , retroactive to , with benefits after . Hire Richard Pais as part‑time Transportation Driver , under 1,000 hours/year , retroactive to November 2, 2026 .

as part‑time , under , retroactive to . Create a full‑time IT Generalist I job ( 37.5 hours/week ) effective November 9, 2026 , and hire Alfonso Capizzo into it, pending a drug test, with benefits after 90 days .

job ( ) effective , and hire into it, pending a drug test, with benefits after . Acknowledge hiring 4 full‑time Correctional Officers (Christopher Dominique, Karon Crew, Mine Gulumoglu, Matthew Ruiz) at the jail, 40 hours/week, effective November 30, 2026, with benefits after 90 days.

The meeting will pause for a Salary Board session. The Board will set pay rates, including:

$36.52/hour for Lisa Dolci (retroactive to September 26, 2025 ).

for (retroactive to ). $50,000/year for Yelitza Vargas (retroactive to November 1, 2026 ).

for (retroactive to ). $15.00/hour for Richard Pais (retroactive to November 2, 2026 ).

for (retroactive to ). $63,000/year for Alfonso Capizzo (effective November 9, 2026 ).

for (effective ). $28.36/hour for the 4 new Correctional Officers (effective November 30, 2026).

They will also consider raises for current Correctional Officers under the union agreement (AFSCME District Council 13):

Nicholas Calatayud‑Salazar and Aubree Young to $30.72/hour after one year of service (effective November 10 and 12, 2026 ).

and to after of service (effective and ). Marc Colon, Brianna Sibbles, and Brian Tuohy to $34.27/hour after two years of service (effective November 12, 2026).

Roads, bridges, and jail items

Under Old Business, the Commissioners will look at bids for 2026–27 winter road maintenance.

Under New Business, they will consider:

Advertising their plan to set salaries for all elected officials for 2028–2031 , and for the Sheriff for 2030–2033 , at a special public meeting on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 6:00–9:00 p.m. , in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.

, and for the , at a , in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room. Amendments to Agreement #R22040001 (Shohola Falls Road Bridge) and #R22040002 (Carlton Hill Road Bridge).

For the Correctional Facility, they will consider:

An ICE Agreement Modification .

. A kitchen generator transfer switch replacement proposal .

. A Guardian RFID agreement renewal .

. A PA DEP permit application for the Pike County Jail water system.

Housing and human services

They will consider:

A PHARE Human Services payment voucher for $5,172.00 for the Office of Human Services .

for for the . An Affordable Housing Fund voucher for $3,000.00 to Om Sai Corp of Pennsylvania .

for to . Share Housing PHARE Grant requests for $700.00 (July 2026) and $4,026.00 (October 2026) for the Area Agency on Aging .

requests for and for the . Appointing Cedric McPherson to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board through December 31, 2028, replacing Linda Leyh.

Other items and how residents can join in

Miscellaneous agenda items include the PennState Extension Calendar of Events, a Reassessment Informational Session on November 4, 2026, and “Pike County’s Gift to the Future – America250 Community Time Capsule Project.”

The meeting will end with time for press and public comments. The next regular Commissioners’ meeting is set for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Administration Building.