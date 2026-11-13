It was recently brought to the commissioners’ attention that they were in violation of an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) rule due to the storage of food at the Pike County airport.

The reason for the food storage at the airport is because the food pantry does not have enough room for freezers to store 600 hundred turkeys for the people who are need and cannot afford to buy a turkey themselves and for their families.

“We obviously want to serve the folks who are underprivileged by using the airport as a food bank. But if we’re in violation of the FAA, then we have to address it,” said Jerry Miller, Pike County Commissioner.

Miller said that the issue is not whether they agree with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), but the issue is how they can still serve the underprivileged in Pike County in the short term.

“We want to follow the law, and we want to be compliant. So, that’s a challenge for the commissioners and for Pike County Community Action. We were trying to support them,” Miller said. “But the bottom line is we’re going to figure it out if we’re going to be in compliance with the FAA no matter what. We need to speak to them (FAA), and we need to speak to our council, and we need to explain the situation. We are not purposely trying to skirt a rule, but we were just made aware of it.”

Miller went on to say that it is a sticky situation where the commissioners want to be in compliance, but they also want to serve the people who are in need around the upcoming holidays.

“Whatever the board has to do in terms of working with Community Action, we are going to make sure that the food bank and its operation remains intact,” he said.

Miller explained that the commissioners are trying to do what is best for the county. But they cannot risk anything since they violated a rule because they could lose grant funding and operation of the airport.

They have to figure out a way to help Pike Community Action continue their operation of the food pantry because Thanksgiving is around the corner and they need floor space for freezers to store 600 frozen turkeys.

Miller said that he and his colleagues, Commissioners (Tony) Montgomery and (Jeff) Chattin, won’t leave kids hungry in Pike County when they can help out. The commissioners are going to have to try their best to fix the situation, he said.

He is not sure how they will fix it, Miller said, but it is going to take a little bit of creative thinking to figure out how they can get this short-term need addressed without being in violation of a rule.