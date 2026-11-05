Seasonal closures for Ohio’s state forest bridle trails and APV areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry announced that bridle trails on most of Ohio’s state forests and all-purpose vehicle (APV) areas at Pike, Richland Furnace, and Perry state forests will close for the winter in December. Bridle trails will close on Monday, November 30, 2026, and APV areas will close on Monday, December 7, 2026. Maumee State Forest’s bridle trails and APV areas are unaffected by seasonal closures and will remain open year-round.

“Our state forest trails see heavy use and are a source of great pride,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “Closing them seasonally allows us to prevent severe erosion and avoid damage to soils during critical periods of freeze-thaw conditions so they stay safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

State forest APV areas remain open during regular deer gun season to provide opportunities for hunters with disabilities to have greater access to the state forests with APV trails.

During this seasonal closure period, forest staff and organizations with approved volunteer agreements may perform trail maintenance as weather and soil conditions permit. Signage will be installed at parking areas and trailheads, and the trails will be designated as closed.

Bridle trails will reopen for riding on Friday, March 26, 2027, and APV areas will reopen on Friday, April 2, 2027. During the closed season, you can request bridle trail rides by completing a Special Use Permit (SUP) application and submitting it to the local forest manager at least 14 days before the event.

The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.