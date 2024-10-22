Gallipollis theatre wins Historic Theatre of the Year award

On Tuesday evening, October 15th, Heritage Ohio held their 2024 Annual Awards ceremony at the Midland Theatre in Newark, Ohio, as the opening of their annual conference. Over 100 nominations were received for 11 awards. The awards honor Ohio’s best projects, places and people who create lasting impacts through historic preservation and community revitalization.

This year’s award for the Historic Theatre of the Year Award was presented to the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in Gallipolis.

The Historic Theatre of the Year Award is presented to the historic theatre, opera house or cinema which most embodies the spirit of historic preservation.

The Ariel Opera House, built in 1895 by the Ariel Oddfellows Lodge and designed by the state architects Packard and Yost, originally featured two street-level storefronts, a banquet hall and parlors on the second floor and a lodge room on the third floor. After changing hands several times, the Gallia Masonic Lodge acquired it in 1919, adding another storefront, a ballroom and expanded facilities in 1930. While the front portion of the building remained in use, the theatre portion closed in the mid-1960’s and fell into disrepair. Local professional musician, Lora Lynn Snow, attracted by the spectacular acoustics of the abandoned opera house, began efforts to restore it in 1987 for use by The Ohio Valley Symphony she wanted to form. With community support, the Ariel was restored preserving the original architecture such as golden oak woodwork and ornamental plaster while bringing it up to code. A Grand Re-Opening was held June 9, 1990.

In 2005, Mrs. Ann Carson Dater purchased the building and gave it to The Ohio Valley Symphony for their home in perpetuity. Subsequent work included installing energy efficient windows, a new elevator, upgraded HVAC, plaster repair and painting and a new marquee.

In 2014 the Box Office was restored recreating the original 1895 aesthetic at the street level. In 2016 with the help of the League of Historic American Theatres, the original carpet was recreated and installed. Now restored to her former glamour, the Ariel retains the nineteenth century look, but boasts state-of-the-art amenities such as Wi-Fi throughout and is ADA accessible. The Ariel is recognized as one of the top 10 restored theatres in Ohio.

Heritage Ohio Prompts economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting heritageohio.org