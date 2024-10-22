Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pike County News Watchman

    Gallipollis theatre wins Historic Theatre of the Year award

    By By Lora Snow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19asMa_0wHaTRl800

    On Tuesday evening, October 15th, Heritage Ohio held their 2024 Annual Awards ceremony at the Midland Theatre in Newark, Ohio, as the opening of their annual conference. Over 100 nominations were received for 11 awards. The awards honor Ohio’s best projects, places and people who create lasting impacts through historic preservation and community revitalization.

    This year’s award for the Historic Theatre of the Year Award was presented to the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in Gallipolis.

    The Historic Theatre of the Year Award is presented to the historic theatre, opera house or cinema which most embodies the spirit of historic preservation.

    The Ariel Opera House, built in 1895 by the Ariel Oddfellows Lodge and designed by the state architects Packard and Yost, originally featured two street-level storefronts, a banquet hall and parlors on the second floor and a lodge room on the third floor. After changing hands several times, the Gallia Masonic Lodge acquired it in 1919, adding another storefront, a ballroom and expanded facilities in 1930. While the front portion of the building remained in use, the theatre portion closed in the mid-1960’s and fell into disrepair. Local professional musician, Lora Lynn Snow, attracted by the spectacular acoustics of the abandoned opera house, began efforts to restore it in 1987 for use by The Ohio Valley Symphony she wanted to form. With community support, the Ariel was restored preserving the original architecture such as golden oak woodwork and ornamental plaster while bringing it up to code. A Grand Re-Opening was held June 9, 1990.

    In 2005, Mrs. Ann Carson Dater purchased the building and gave it to The Ohio Valley Symphony for their home in perpetuity. Subsequent work included installing energy efficient windows, a new elevator, upgraded HVAC, plaster repair and painting and a new marquee.

    In 2014 the Box Office was restored recreating the original 1895 aesthetic at the street level. In 2016 with the help of the League of Historic American Theatres, the original carpet was recreated and installed. Now restored to her former glamour, the Ariel retains the nineteenth century look, but boasts state-of-the-art amenities such as Wi-Fi throughout and is ADA accessible. The Ariel is recognized as one of the top 10 restored theatres in Ohio.

    Heritage Ohio Prompts economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting heritageohio.org

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Ohio Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    92.3 WCOL2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Wagner attorneys, state argue on change of venue motion
    Pike County News Watchman16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Ohioans fight to receive $1 billion that went unused during pandemic
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy