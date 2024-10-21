Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pike County News Watchman

    Waverly Council tackles many issues

    By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZBrk_0wHZCU0V00

    Waverly Village Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and tackled a number of issues.

    Waverly Village Council approved by a 6-0 voite to add Amber Wilkes to the open third ward council left vacant by the resignation of Christina Sheridan. Wilkes will fill out Sheridan’s term until it ends on December 31, 2025 and may run for the unexpired term in November 2025.Economic Development Coordinator Shelly Anderson announced the the village received $44,000 to complete the Second Street and Pride Drive paving project.Council accepted the bid from Fillmore Construction of $368,754.60 for the Second Street and Pride Drive paving project.

    Strand Associates, an engineering firm in Columbus that has been working with the village, highly recommended Fillmore Construction as the two companies have worked together in the past.

    Strand Associates also advised the village to inquire about the cost to repair Depot Road; the low bid was $119,000, which Anderson said was not in the village’s budget and that leftover grant funds cannot be used on the Depot Road paving.

    Anderson said that the bid contract states that once the paving starts it has to be completed. It cannot be done in stages and must be completed before the end of June 2025.

    Anderson informed council that the village received $250,000 of grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission

    The grant money covered part of a $1.5 million to $2 million project that included a million gallon standpipe water tank on state Route 220 and two new clarifier lines at the water treatment plant.

    Anderson said that Strand Associates is submitting the village’s loan application on December 12. The loan can carry an interest rate of zero to 4% with a 20 to 30 year term.

    Council approved by 6-0 vote to approve Stand Associates to submit loan documents with the Ohio Water Development AuthorityAnderson informed of a $9,000 donation the village received from Southern Ohio Botanicals for park improvements

    Anderson said that new park signage had been ordered with the new village logo and landscape at the gazebo in Canal Park. Anderson also said that at each end of town on US 23, two new 10x10 foot community fences have been installed for new community signs. First National Bank sponsored for the signs to be reprinted.

    Council approved time for Trick-or-Treat to be 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.Council approved on 6-0 by vote to an ordinance to create a four-way stop at the intersection of Market Street and Third Street.

    A discussion was had about the no left turn off of Market Street into US 23 signs and possible change to the times that rule would be in effect.

    “There’s a lot of time when somebody is turning left on 23 off of Market Street when there’s no reason not to,” Councilman Skymr Bevens said. “We have two blocks of time during the day where that’s actually problematic, but in the middle of the day that’s not an issue.”

    The idea of LED boards that would be set on a timer being installed instead of having a big block of time when no left turn off Market Street onto 23 was allowed.

    “I didn’t get a quote on those signs, but I know they exist,” Bevens said. “That seems more practical and appropriate. We don’t need to keep traffic from turning left from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. We just need two blocks of time there.”

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    one eye
    5h ago
    No left turn is the dumbest thing everPeople live in that street business is done on that street Your crippling our town from growing
    who cares
    16h ago
    whoever's behind these stop signs and no turning signs needs to be kicked out of office. sounds like the mayor.... won't vote for him again
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Wagner attorneys, state argue on change of venue motion
    Pike County News Watchman15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy