Waverly Council tackles many issues

Waverly Village Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and tackled a number of issues.

Waverly Village Council approved by a 6-0 voite to add Amber Wilkes to the open third ward council left vacant by the resignation of Christina Sheridan. Wilkes will fill out Sheridan’s term until it ends on December 31, 2025 and may run for the unexpired term in November 2025.Economic Development Coordinator Shelly Anderson announced the the village received $44,000 to complete the Second Street and Pride Drive paving project.Council accepted the bid from Fillmore Construction of $368,754.60 for the Second Street and Pride Drive paving project.

Strand Associates, an engineering firm in Columbus that has been working with the village, highly recommended Fillmore Construction as the two companies have worked together in the past.

Strand Associates also advised the village to inquire about the cost to repair Depot Road; the low bid was $119,000, which Anderson said was not in the village’s budget and that leftover grant funds cannot be used on the Depot Road paving.

Anderson said that the bid contract states that once the paving starts it has to be completed. It cannot be done in stages and must be completed before the end of June 2025.

Anderson informed council that the village received $250,000 of grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission

The grant money covered part of a $1.5 million to $2 million project that included a million gallon standpipe water tank on state Route 220 and two new clarifier lines at the water treatment plant.

Anderson said that Strand Associates is submitting the village’s loan application on December 12. The loan can carry an interest rate of zero to 4% with a 20 to 30 year term.

Council approved by 6-0 vote to approve Stand Associates to submit loan documents with the Ohio Water Development AuthorityAnderson informed of a $9,000 donation the village received from Southern Ohio Botanicals for park improvements

Anderson said that new park signage had been ordered with the new village logo and landscape at the gazebo in Canal Park. Anderson also said that at each end of town on US 23, two new 10x10 foot community fences have been installed for new community signs. First National Bank sponsored for the signs to be reprinted.

Council approved time for Trick-or-Treat to be 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.Council approved on 6-0 by vote to an ordinance to create a four-way stop at the intersection of Market Street and Third Street.

A discussion was had about the no left turn off of Market Street into US 23 signs and possible change to the times that rule would be in effect.

“There’s a lot of time when somebody is turning left on 23 off of Market Street when there’s no reason not to,” Councilman Skymr Bevens said. “We have two blocks of time during the day where that’s actually problematic, but in the middle of the day that’s not an issue.”

The idea of LED boards that would be set on a timer being installed instead of having a big block of time when no left turn off Market Street onto 23 was allowed.

“I didn’t get a quote on those signs, but I know they exist,” Bevens said. “That seems more practical and appropriate. We don’t need to keep traffic from turning left from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. We just need two blocks of time there.”