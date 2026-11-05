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Piggott
Piggott Hospital Awards $2,000 Nursing Scholarship
4 days ago
Kailee Prewett has received $2,000 from the former Piggott Community Hospital Auxiliary through the Piggott Community Hospital educational scholarship program to help with her schooling at Three Rivers College, where she is studying to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). The scholarship funds were presented by V’Ora Cooper to support her nursing education.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Piggott Community Hospital
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