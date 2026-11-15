Pigeon Forge is buzzing with visitors, which means steady work for anyone who likes fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid options hiring now in food service and hotels.

Employer: Not listed (hotel property)

Not listed (hotel property) Location: Pigeon Forge, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Keep the hotel running smoothly behind the scenes by washing, drying, and folding linens and towels. Good fit if you like steady, physical work and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting laundry carts.

Employer: Not listed (hotel property)

Not listed (hotel property) Location: Pigeon Forge, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Be the friendly face guests see first—check people in and out, answer questions, and help solve small problems. Great if you enjoy talking with travelers and can stay calm and organized.

Employer: Cinnabon (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: 131 The Island Dr., Ste 3102, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help make and serve pretzels, drinks, and sweets while running the register and keeping the shop clean. Good for someone with a friendly, outgoing personality who can stand and move around for long shifts.

Employer: Auntie Anne’s (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: 131 The Island Dr., Ste 3102, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Roll and twist pretzels, prep drinks, and take care of guests at the counter. This role is very similar to the Cinnabon posting but under the Auntie Anne’s brand at the same property.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon—tourist season moves fast here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.