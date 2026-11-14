Pigeon Forge is buzzing with new restaurants, resorts, and theme park openings. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Westgate Resorts – Wild Bear Inn

Westgate Resorts – Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $6.98/hr + tips with Daily Pay access

Serve guests at a Smoky Mountains resort restaurant and cash out tips nightly. Westgate offers 401(k) with match, tuition help, wellness programs, travel discounts, gym perks, pet insurance, and growth across 60+ resorts.

Employer: Dollywood Theme Park

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Lead food locations in the park, making sure food quality, safety, and guest service stay high. This role supervises staff, manages inventory and waste, and helps hit budget goals—good fit if you have 1+ year food service and 6+ months supervisor experience.

Employer: Aubrey's Restaurants – Pigeon Toad Tavern

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Multiple roles (servers, hosts, line/prep cooks, dishwashers)

Join a brand-new full-service restaurant and family-friendly watch bar opening in early December. Offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, paid training, employee discount, and growth opportunities. Apply in person Mon–Fri, 10am–4pm.

Employer: Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time, year-round

Mix specialty drinks and give guests a polished bar experience at Dollywood’s resort. This role is year-round, needs 1+ year bartending experience and alcohol certification, and comes with a culture built around their Lead with Love values.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has multiple roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.