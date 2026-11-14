Pigeon Forge retail is buzzing right now, with big brands hiring people who like fast-paced, customer-facing work. If you enjoy helping shoppers and want steady hours (or a flexible side gig), these are worth a look.

Employer: NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc. Location: Pigeon Forge, TN (2655 Teaster Lane, Suite 305)

(2655 Teaster Lane, Suite 305) Type: Full-time (34–40 hrs/week, nights & weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at a busy Nike Factory Store, coaching the team and keeping customers excited about the brand. Comes with strong perks like up to 50% employee discount, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement for full-time retail associates.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN (The Mountain Mile)

(The Mountain Mile) Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Salary: $12.00–$15.00/hour, commensurate with experience

Perfect if you want a side job or very flexible schedule. You’ll jump in during peak times (evenings, weekends, holidays) to help guests style jewelry, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.00–$23.00/hour pay range

pay range Application window: Anticipated close 01/11/2027

Key leader role in the store, running shifts, supporting the crew, and making sure customers have a smooth experience. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can be flexible, and you might find a good fit once you read more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.