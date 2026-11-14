Tourism is booming in Pigeon Forge, which means hotels and resorts are hiring steady help to keep things clean, safe, and welcoming.

Here are several solid building & grounds / housekeeping support jobs hiring now:

Employer: Legacy Ventures

Legacy Ventures Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time, evening shift (3 PM–11 PM)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep guest corridors, stairwells, vending areas, and public spaces clean and stocked, and help room attendants with linens and trash. Good fit if you like staying busy, moving around, and prefer a steady evening schedule.

Employer: Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Support the housekeeping team by moving clean/dirty linens, restocking closets, keeping hallways and stairways clean, and helping with deep cleans and guest requests. This is a good long-term role if you want steady, year-round resort work with lots of walking and hands-on tasks.

Employer: Compass by Margaritaville

Location: 125 Music Mountain Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the lobby and public areas spotless—cleaning floors, restrooms, elevators, and furniture while helping guests when needed. Great if you want part-time hours and enjoy a guest-facing role in a fun, resort-style setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.