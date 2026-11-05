🍽️ Pigeon Forge Food & Fun Jobs – Multiple Hospitality Roles

Pigeon Forge is buzzing with visitors, which means steady work for anyone who likes fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Help keep the dining room spotless, reset tables fast, and support servers so guests have a smooth, friendly visit. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, discounts, and room to grow make this a solid long-term spot.

Employer: Johnny Carino's

Location: 2425 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Type: Part-time

Perfect if you like staying busy and moving—clean and reset tables, help pre-bus plates, and keep the dining area guest-ready. Great entry role to get restaurant experience with a friendly, casual Italian brand.

Employer: WonderWorks

Location: Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Type: Full-time, Part-time , Seasonal

Full-time, , Pay: $15.00 per hour

Work inside an indoor amusement park, run fun exhibits and rides, and chat with guests all day. Good fit if you can work nights, weekends, and holidays and want a lively, guest-facing job with on-the-job training.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.