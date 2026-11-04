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🛒 Pigeon Forge Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Pigeon Forge retail is busy year-round, and stores are staffing up to keep locals and visitors happy. If you like fast-paced customer service, these roles offer steady hours and room to grow.
Store Manager – Pigeon Forge, TN (Store #17649)
- Employer: Dollar General
- Location: Pigeon Forge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store operation, from hiring and training to inventory, cash control, and customer service. This is a hands-on role with lots of responsibility, ideal if you have retail management experience and want a stable, long-term position with benefits and potential bonuses.
Full Time Customer Experience Coordinator
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)
- Location: 3062 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour
Oversee the front of the store, support cashiers, and make sure every shopper has a smooth visit. Good fit if you have at least a year of retail and some leadership experience and want steady pay, store discounts, and a clear path to grow with a Fortune 100 company.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Pigeon Forge, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools to solve problems. Great if you want flexible hours, enjoy talking with people, and like learning more about cars while you work.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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