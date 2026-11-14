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Pierre
🏥 Pierre SD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible & Clinical Roles
3 days ago
Pierre’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options both in town and fully remote. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Avantara Pierre
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Avantara Pierre
- Location: Pierre, SD
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (every other weekend & holiday)
- Salary: Based on experience
This nursing home role is great if you want a stable clinical job with flexible scheduling, same-day pay, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, tuition help, ride-to-work program, and more). You’ll give meds, do assessments, and lead care for residents in a supportive team setting.
Lead Respiratory Therapist – The VIOS Clinic
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Pierre, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role where you oversee daily respiratory therapy operations, mentor staff, and work closely with doctors and nurses. Good fit if you have strong clinical skills, like guiding a team, and care about quality and patient safety.
Remote Registered Dietitian or CNS – Flexible Hours
- Employer: Berry Street
- Location: Fully Remote (work from Pierre or anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, 1099 contractor
- Compensation: Up to $85/hour
Perfect if you want to work from home with your own schedule. You’ll provide virtual medical nutrition therapy, build long-term client relationships, and get support with insurance, billing, scheduling, and marketing so you can focus on care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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