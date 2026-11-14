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Pierre
💰 Pierre SD Accounting & Finance – Multiple Remote & Local Roles
2 days ago
Pierre has some solid finance openings right now, including fully remote options that still hire out of South Dakota. Good mix of hands-on analysis and steady operations work.
Medicaid DSH Payment Analysis Specialist
- Employer: TeleSolv Consulting
- Location: Pierre, SD (remote with some on-site time)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year
- Application deadline: June 1, 2027
This role supports a federal Medicaid DSH supplemental payment program—you’ll dig into hospital data, calculate payment models, and advise on policy impacts. Great fit if you know Medicaid/DSH rules and like deep analytical work with clear government-facing impact.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Pierre, SD (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $70,000/year
- Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)
You’ll handle ordering, payments, invoicing, refunds, and reporting for Pearson’s educator testing business. Good match if you like steady financial operations, working with tools like Oracle and BI dashboards, and mixing numbers with customer communication.
Finance Business Partner – Remote
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Remote – hiring from Pierre, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year (plus potential bonus)
This is a higher-level FP&A role supporting supply chain operations—closing the books, forecasting, budgeting, and presenting results to senior leaders. Ideal if you have 5+ years in finance/accounting and want a strategic, data-heavy role with cross-team visibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Pierre doesn’t always have this many strong finance options at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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