Pierre’s sales scene is small but mighty right now, with a couple of strong roles that pay well and offer real growth. If you like being on the road, talking to people, and owning your results, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Location: Pierre, SD (field-based, local territory)

(field-based, local territory) Type: Full-time, W-2 employee

Pay: 100% commission, average earnings $80,000–$200,000+, training pay up to $1,000/week for up to 13 weeks, plus bonuses and mileage reimbursement

Face-to-face B2B sales with local small business owners—no account management, just pure hunting and closing. Comes with full benefits after 30 days, strong sales training, and a lot of independence if you like running your own day.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Outside Sales Representative – NFIB (Indeed)

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Territory includes Nebraska and part of South Dakota (posted for Pierre, SD)

Territory includes (posted for Pierre, SD) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range (US): $120,000–$180,000 plus potential annual bonus, incentive pay, and equity

High-level pharmaceutical sales role focused on sleep and CNS therapies, calling on specialists like neurologists and pulmonologists. Expect heavy travel (up to 75%), strong base pay, and full benefits while you manage key accounts and educate providers on Jazz’s products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often reopen or expand nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.