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📣 Pierre, SD Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Pay Options
Pierre’s sales scene is small but mighty right now, with a couple of strong roles that pay well and offer real growth. If you like being on the road, talking to people, and owning your results, these are worth a look.
Outside Sales Representative – Small Business Advocacy
- Employer: National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)
- Location: Pierre, SD (field-based, local territory)
- Type: Full-time, W-2 employee
- Pay: 100% commission, average earnings $80,000–$200,000+, training pay up to $1,000/week for up to 13 weeks, plus bonuses and mileage reimbursement
Face-to-face B2B sales with local small business owners—no account management, just pure hunting and closing. Comes with full benefits after 30 days, strong sales training, and a lot of independence if you like running your own day.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Outside Sales Representative – NFIB (Indeed)
Specialty Sales Consultant, Sleep Franchise (Nebraska & SD Territory)
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Territory includes Nebraska and part of South Dakota (posted for Pierre, SD)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range (US): $120,000–$180,000 plus potential annual bonus, incentive pay, and equity
High-level pharmaceutical sales role focused on sleep and CNS therapies, calling on specialists like neurologists and pulmonologists. Expect heavy travel (up to 75%), strong base pay, and full benefits while you manage key accounts and educate providers on Jazz’s products.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often reopen or expand nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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