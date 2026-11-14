Pierre’s education scene has a nice mix right now: local early childhood work plus remote roles with big national employers. If you’re into teaching or curriculum, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Pierre, SD (Remote, Pearson Virtual Schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $170,000/year + annual incentive eligibility

Application deadline: Friday, Nov 20, 2026 (may be extended)

High-impact leadership role for someone strong in K–12 instructional design and generative AI. You’ll lead the shift from traditional content development to AI-orchestrated curriculum, redesign team structures, set quality standards, and partner with product and compliance to keep courses rigorous and aligned to state standards.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Pierre, SD (Remote)

Type: Listed as Full-time ; schedule noted as 40 hours/week, 12-month role

Listed as ; schedule noted as Salary: $23.50/hour

Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (may be extended)

Hands-on production and quality assurance role on the test materials team for teacher certification exams. You’ll work with item banking software, format test materials, manage data loads, and coordinate secure review events—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable learning new systems.

Employer: Oahe Child Development Center

Location: Pierre, SD

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary range: $48,216.56 – $65,382.24/year

Hours: 7:30am – 3:30pm

Head Start-style role combining classroom teaching and family services. You’ll plan Creative Curriculum lessons, assess children three times a year, do home visits and conferences, support low-income families, and help connect them with community resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.