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🛒 Pierre SD Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pierre has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from gas station shifts to a steady bank job. Good mix of full-time work with benefits if you like helping people all day.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Evenings
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 520 South Garfield, Pierre, SD 57501
- Type: Full-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food service, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.
Bank Teller / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: First National Bank
- Location: Pierre, SD (in-office)
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and everyday questions while spotting fraud and suggesting bank products. Offers health, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick/holiday time, and a 6% 401(k) match.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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