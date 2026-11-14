Pierre has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from gas station shifts to a steady bank job. Good mix of full-time work with benefits if you like helping people all day.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 520 South Garfield, Pierre, SD 57501

Type: Full-time , evenings (weekdays + weekends)

, evenings (weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food service, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: First National Bank

Location: Pierre, SD (in-office)

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and everyday questions while spotting fraud and suggesting bank products. Offers health, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick/holiday time, and a 6% 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.