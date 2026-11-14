Pierre has a small but steady stream of technical roles right now, especially in power systems and medical tech support. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind some travel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Qualus

Qualus Location: Pierre, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive package noted)

Field role working on substation protection and control systems. Lots of hands-on testing, relay calibration, and troubleshooting in the field. Good fit if you have an A.S. in Electrical Technology (or similar), at least 1 year of substation/relay experience, and like working outdoors with travel and physical activity.

Employer: Avera Health

Location: Pierre, SD & Aberdeen, SD (work out of one, travel between)

(work out of one, travel between) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $25.50 – $46.00/hour, based on experience

Hospital-based role keeping medical equipment and life-support devices running safely. You’ll repair, install, and test gear, plus help staff use it correctly. Great if you have an electronics/biomed associate’s or military equivalent, like varied workdays, and want PTO from day 1 and up to 5% retirement match.

Employer: Qualus

Qualus Location: Pierre, SD (travel-based; can live anywhere in the US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive package noted)

Advanced relay testing and commissioning role for experienced techs/engineers with 5+ years in substations or equivalent military power systems work. Includes sign-on/relocation bonus, per diem, company truck, and a 3-weeks-on / long-weekend-home travel rhythm. Strong fit if you enjoy leading projects, mentoring others, and working with IEDs, SCADA, and complex protection schemes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.