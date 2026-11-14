📅 Free holiday crafts and Capitol trees in Pierre

The Annual Holiday Open House at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is back on November 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids and families can:

Decorate ornaments and cookies

Make pinecone snowy owls

Pick up grab-and-go salt dough ornament kits

The gift shop will be open, and the event is free for children of all ages.

After the open house, you’re encouraged to stop by the State Capitol to see the nearly 100 decorated trees filling the halls.

Location: South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre (Central region). Cost: Free for kids.