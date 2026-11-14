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South Dakota
📅 Free kids’ Holiday Open House in Pierre Nov 27
12 days ago
📅 Free holiday crafts and Capitol trees in Pierre
The Annual Holiday Open House at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is back on November 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids and families can:
- Decorate ornaments and cookies
- Make pinecone snowy owls
- Pick up grab-and-go salt dough ornament kits
The gift shop will be open, and the event is free for children of all ages.
After the open house, you’re encouraged to stop by the State Capitol to see the nearly 100 decorated trees filling the halls.
Location: South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre (Central region). Cost: Free for kids.
More Info: Annual Holiday Open House | Travel South Dakota
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