Pierre’s roads and rails are busy, and a few solid transportation employers are hiring right now. If you like being on the move, these roles offer steady work and clear pay.

Employer: Be Bell, Inc.

Be Bell, Inc. Location: Pierre, SD (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $160–$200 per day

Type: Full-time

CDL Required? No

Drive a company-provided box truck, deliver packages around the Pierre area, and get paid training, health, dental, vision, and paid time off. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a clean license, can lift 50 lbs, and want a steady local route with benefits.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Hiring in Pierre, SD (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Experience: CDL-A, 2+ years OTR; Passport required

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across the U.S. and Canada. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with weekly averages of $5,000+, plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls, and company-supported health insurance for owner operators.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Pierre, SD (heavy travel, 50%–85%)

(heavy travel, 50%–85%) Pay: $28–$37 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Experience: 2+ years with a railroad, transit system, DOT rail division, or similar

Keep crews safe on and around train tracks by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a field role with lots of travel, and comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and a 401(k).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.