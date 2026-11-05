📋 Pierre SD Admin Jobs with State – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Pierre has a steady stream of state government office jobs, and this week there are a couple of solid admin roles open. If you like organized work, clear duties, and stable employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of South Dakota / Social Services – Legal Services

State of South Dakota / Social Services – Legal Services Location: Pierre, SD

Salary: $16.68 – $23.54/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Temporary / Part-time, non-benefited

Closing date: Open until filled

This role supports Administrative Law Judges with everyday office work: scheduling hearings in Microsoft Teams, tracking cases and deadlines, opening files, and drafting/proofing legal documents. Good fit if you have strong phone manners, can stay organized without much supervision, and want government experience on your resume.

Apply online only (no emailed resumes): https://gen-stateofsouthdako-trn.inforcloudsuite.com/hcm/xmlhttp/shorturl.do?key=5B4

Employer: State of South Dakota – Bureau of Human Resources and Administration

Location: Pierre, SD

Salary: About $27.00/hour , depending on qualifications

, depending on qualifications Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Closing date: Open until filled

Lead a small team of program assistants and secretaries who keep state construction projects running smoothly. You’ll supervise staff, help with contracts, payments, records, and reports, support the State Engineer, and help plan the annual OSE conference. Comes with state benefits like health insurance, paid holidays, and retirement.

Resume required; apply online: https://gen-stateofsouthdako-trn.inforcloudsuite.com/hcm/xmlhttp/shorturl.do?key=59W

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend in Pierre who’s looking for steady office work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.