⚖️ Pierre SD Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Pierre has a steady stream of public‑sector legal jobs plus a few high‑pay remote corporate roles. If you’re in law, courts, or compliance, these are worth a look.

Employer: South Dakota State Government – Department of Social Services (Office of Recoveries & Fraud Investigations)

South Dakota State Government – Department of Social Services (Office of Recoveries & Fraud Investigations) Location: Pierre, SD (Onsite)

(Onsite) Salary: $23.56/hour , depending on qualifications

, depending on qualifications Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Closing date: Open Until Filled

Investigate possible benefit overpayments and fraud in programs like TANF, SNAP, Child Care, Energy Assistance, and Child Support. Good fit if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like digging into data and regulations while helping protect public funds.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Listed for Pierre, SD (role is with Cencora’s global organization; check posting for remote/locale details)

Listed for (role is with Cencora’s global organization; check posting for remote/locale details) Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national range; varies by location)

(national range; varies by location) Type: Full-time

Senior corporate/M&A attorney role handling domestic and international deals from LOI through post‑closing. You’ll lead due diligence, draft and negotiate transaction documents, and partner closely with corporate development and finance; ideal if you have 7+ years corporate/M&A experience and want complex, high‑impact work.

Employer: South Dakota State Government – Unified Judicial System, Sixth Judicial Circuit

South Dakota State Government – Location: Pierre, SD

Salary: $20.22/hour

Type: Full-time

Closing date: November 17, 2026

Support the local courts from case filing through final disposition across criminal, civil, and traffic matters, and perform some magistrate duties. Great if you have strong customer service and clerical skills and want steady hours, state benefits, and a front‑row seat to how the justice system works.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply sooner rather than later so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.