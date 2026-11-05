🚌 Pierre, SD Trucking Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Routes

Pierre’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid local, regional, and OTR options on the table. If you’ve got a CDL and a clean record, there’s real money to be made here.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Pierre, SD (local routes)

(local routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $68K–$73K/year (including overtime and component pay)

(including overtime and component pay) Schedule: 4-day work week (Tue–Fri), home daily, Sat–Mon off, day shift (4:30 a.m. start)

Food service delivery with a local route and home every day. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and annual merit increases. You’ll do pre/post-trip checks, unload product with a two-wheeler, and be the face of the company with customers.

Employer: CHS Inc.

Location: Pierre, SD territory

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive total rewards (base pay + possible bonus/incentives; exact rate not listed)

Haul diesel and gas from terminals to end users for a major ag/energy co-op. Requires Class A or B CDL with Hazmat & Tanker, plus 2+ years CDL experience. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), pension, profit sharing, disability, tuition help) and a big focus on safety and steady, professional work.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Hiring in Pierre, SD and across the lower 48

Hiring in and across the lower 48 Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275K–$325K+/year per truck, $5,000/week minimum average when working, many earn $5,500–$6,500+/week

Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours across North America. All miles paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, paid permits/tolls, cargo & liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Passport required and OTR lifestyle, but very high earning potential for experienced owner operators.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: Based in Pierre, SD, US (regional Midwest/South routes)

Based in (regional Midwest/South routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600–$2,100 per week

Home Time: Home weekly (about 5 days out, 2 days home)

Run 2–3 loads per week with 4–5 stops per load across MN, SD, ND, IA, NE, KS, MO, AR, OK, TN, and KY. You’ll unload with roller conveyors, handle pre/post-trip inspections, and keep accurate logs. Looking for experienced CDL-A drivers with a clean MVR, solid safety record, and ability to pass DOT drug screens.

If one of these fits your life and license, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.