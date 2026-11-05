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🔧 Pierre SD Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pierre has a steady flow of hands-on jobs for people who like to stay active and keep spaces looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you enjoy cleaning, fixing, and maintaining buildings and grounds.
Custodial Worker – Capitol Complex
- Employer: State of South Dakota – Bureau of Human Resources and Administration
- Location: Pierre, SD (Capitol Complex)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $13.08 – $16.00/hour, depending on qualifications
- Closing Date: Open Until Filled
Clean and sanitize offices and state buildings at the Capitol Complex, helping keep public spaces safe and welcoming. Includes floors, walls, furniture, and shared areas, with limited overtime and strong state benefits like $0 premium health plan options, 6% retirement match, paid life insurance, and generous leave.
Associate Maintenance Mechanic – As Needed
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Pierre Clinic, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
- Type: Listed as PRN (as needed); job type shows Full-time on LinkedIn, hours vary
- Shift: Day
- Salary Range: $18.50 – $28.00/hour
Light building maintenance and repair in a healthcare setting, including preventative maintenance and basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and HVAC tasks. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can read blueprints or schematics, and like varied work with some independence.
Facilities Custodian (Part-Time Weekends)
- Employer: Runnings
- Location: Pierre, SD
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $16.00/hour, depending on experience
Weekend role handling general housekeeping and light maintenance at a retail site, including restrooms, trash, floors, dusting, cardboard baling, and basic grounds work like lawn care or snow removal. Nice option if you want extra income on weekends without a full weekly schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up in Pierre all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.