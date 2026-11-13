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Basketball
📅 JH girls basketball game vs. Lakeview on Nov. 19
7 days ago
📅 Junior High Girls Basketball vs. Lakeview
Pierce Public Schools has a junior high girls basketball (JH GBB) game scheduled against Lakeview.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
- Who: Junior high girls basketball team vs. Lakeview
- School contact: Pierce Public Schools, 201 N. Sunset St., Pierce, NE 68767
Phone: 402-329-6217
Families and fans can head to the game after school to support the players. Call the school office at 402-329-6217 if you need details about the exact game location or any schedule changes.
More Info: Pierce Public Schools - Calendar
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