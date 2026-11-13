📅 Junior High Girls Basketball vs. Lakeview

Pierce Public Schools has a junior high girls basketball (JH GBB) game scheduled against Lakeview.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Who: Junior high girls basketball team vs. Lakeview

Junior high girls basketball team vs. Lakeview School contact: Pierce Public Schools, 201 N. Sunset St., Pierce, NE 68767

Phone: 402-329-6217

Families and fans can head to the game after school to support the players. Call the school office at 402-329-6217 if you need details about the exact game location or any schedule changes.