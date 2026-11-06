Pierce County Shop With A Cop Seeks Donations

Pierce County law enforcement is raising money for the 2026 Shop With A Cop program to buy Target gift cards for 50 children in Pierce County this holiday season. Children will be chosen by school counselors from all districts and Pierce County Human Services, and 100% of donations will go to local kids. Donations can be dropped off during business hours or mailed to Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Attention: Shop with a Cop, 555 West Overlook Drive, PO Box 9, Ellsworth, WI 54011, with checks made out to Pierce County Shop With A Cop; the Shop With A Cop event will be held on December 7.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pierce County, WI Sheriff's Office