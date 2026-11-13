⚠️ Pierce County email is back, but Thursday messages may be delayed

Pierce County’s email and online contact forms are working again after a Microsoft outage on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Emails and form submissions sent on Thursday, November 12 may still be delayed while Microsoft clears the backlog. Please allow through the weekend for those messages to arrive.

If your request is urgent or you don’t hear back, call the department directly:

Airports: (253) 798-6000

(253) 798-6000 Assessor-Treasurer: (253) 798-6111

(253) 798-6111 Auditor’s Office: (253) 798-7427

(253) 798-7427 County Council: (253) 798-7777

(253) 798-7777 Human Services: (253) 798-4400

(253) 798-4400 Parks and Recreation: (253) 798-4177

(253) 798-4177 Planning & Public Works / Roads: (253) 798-6000

(253) 798-6000 Sewer and Water: (253) 798-4050

(253) 798-4050 Sheriff’s Office (non-emergency): (253) 798-7530

(253) 798-7530 Emergency Management: (253) 798-6595

Many other department numbers are also listed in the notice.

For emergencies, call 911.