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Pierce County
⚠️ County email restored; Thursday messages may be delayed
11 days ago
⚠️ Pierce County email is back, but Thursday messages may be delayed
Pierce County’s email and online contact forms are working again after a Microsoft outage on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Emails and form submissions sent on Thursday, November 12 may still be delayed while Microsoft clears the backlog. Please allow through the weekend for those messages to arrive.
If your request is urgent or you don’t hear back, call the department directly:
- Airports: (253) 798-6000
- Assessor-Treasurer: (253) 798-6111
- Auditor’s Office: (253) 798-7427
- County Council: (253) 798-7777
- Human Services: (253) 798-4400
- Parks and Recreation: (253) 798-4177
- Planning & Public Works / Roads: (253) 798-6000
- Sewer and Water: (253) 798-4050
- Sheriff’s Office (non-emergency): (253) 798-7530
- Emergency Management: (253) 798-6595
Many other department numbers are also listed in the notice.
For emergencies, call 911.
More Info: Alert Center • Email Service Restored
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